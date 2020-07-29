Webinar on Visitor use management, safety and services at national parks.

29 Luglio 2020
Through the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Georgia Mission, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s International Technical Assistance Program and the U.S. National Park Service will offer a panel discussion on visitor use management, visitor safety and visitor services at national parks. The principal audience are managers and staff of natural and cultural heritage protected areas in Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, although staff from similar agencies in Europe are also invited to listen in.
Speakers Panels:
Panel 1 – Visitor Services
Panel 2 – Visitor Safety
Panel 3 – Visitor Use Management
Schedule:
9 am Opening Remarks (Barbara Pitkin, Paata Shanshiashvili)
9:05 am Meeting procedures & Introduction of USNPS presenters (Rudy D’Alessandro)
9:15 am Panel 1 – Visitor Services + Q&A session
9:45 am Panel 2 – Visitor Safety + Q&A session
10:20 am Panel 3 – Visitor Use Management + Q&A Session
10:50 am Closing Comments (TBD)
Platform:
ZOOM - https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1602537618?pwd=WjlxT1Z6cG9jVVJ1VlZRVE9xWUNpZz09
Meeting ID: 160 253 7618 Password: USNPS
Dial by your location: +1 669 254 5252 US (San Jose) +1 646 828 7666 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 160 253 7618 Password: 438301
Find your local number: https://www.zoomgov.com/u/ac8ZE9LvhO
Contacts:
Barbara Pitkin, USDOI, Barbara_pitkin@ios.doi.gov, Ethan Taylor, USDOI, ethan_taylor@iso.doi.gov , Rudy D'Alessandro, USNPS, rudy_dalessandro@nps.gov, Paata Shanshiashvili, USDOI/ITAP team, pshanshiashvili@gmail.com