Webinar on Visitor use management, safety and services at national parks.

Webinar by US National Parks Service, starting at 3 pm italian time (9 am New York)

29 Luglio 2020

Through the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Georgia Mission, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s International Technical Assistance Program and the U.S. National Park Service will offer a panel discussion on visitor use management, visitor safety and visitor services at national parks. The principal audience are managers and staff of natural and cultural heritage protected areas in Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, although staff from similar agencies in Europe are also invited to listen in.

Speakers Panels:

Panel 1 – Visitor Services

Tom Medema (USNPS Associate Director, Interpretation, Education & Volunteers)

(USNPS Associate Director, Interpretation, Education & Volunteers) Donny Leadbetter (USNPS National Tourism Program Manager)

(USNPS National Tourism Program Manager) Alex Tremble (USNPS Youth Programs)

Panel 2 – Visitor Safety

Captain Jennifer Proctor (US Public Health Service / Deputy Chief, UNSPS Office of Risk Management)

Panel 3 – Visitor Use Management

Kerri Cahill (USNPS Denver Service Center / Interagency Visitor Use Management Council)

(USNPS Denver Service Center / Interagency Visitor Use Management Council) Kevin Schneider (Superintendent, Acadia National Park, USNPS)

Schedule:

9 am Opening Remarks (Barbara Pitkin, Paata Shanshiashvili)

9:05 am Meeting procedures & Introduction of USNPS presenters (Rudy D’Alessandro)

9:15 am Panel 1 – Visitor Services + Q&A session

9:45 am Panel 2 – Visitor Safety + Q&A session

10:20 am Panel 3 – Visitor Use Management + Q&A Session

10:50 am Closing Comments (TBD)

Platform:

ZOOM - https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1602537618?pwd=WjlxT1Z6cG9jVVJ1VlZRVE9xWUNpZz09

Meeting ID: 160 253 7618 Password: USNPS

Dial by your location: +1 669 254 5252 US (San Jose) +1 646 828 7666 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 160 253 7618 Password: 438301

Find your local number: https://www.zoomgov.com/u/ac8ZE9LvhO

Contacts:

Barbara Pitkin, USDOI, Barbara_pitkin@ios.doi.gov, Ethan Taylor, USDOI, ethan_taylor@iso.doi.gov , Rudy D'Alessandro, USNPS, rudy_dalessandro@nps.gov, Paata Shanshiashvili, USDOI/ITAP team, pshanshiashvili@gmail.com