S.T OTIERO'S GEOSITE

Exucursion to the St.Otiero's Geosite and presentation of the Erasmus Project VR@GEOPARK

Venerdì 28 Maggio 2021 ore 09:00

Rock of Sant'Otiero This rock locally known as "U vazu di S. Otiero" rises out in the centre of a charming landscape, it is exclusive in its kind, due to its particular morphology and for the types of rocks that it is composed of. In fact the central body of the Cozzo is constituted of dolomitic-limestones lithologies in tectonic contact with the upper "fossiliferous" limestones-marls of the Triassic age(beds of Lamellibranchi to Halobia species),that produces his cap and also with the "Numidian deposits" below. The resulting morphology is unique too.Cozzo S.Otiero seems like a whitish tooth coming out from an argillaceous numidian substratum slightly mottled by a multitude of colour which go from a shade of brown to a yellowish shade,going through red or purplish-blue tones.

Petralia Sottana 90027 Italy Luogo: Sant'Otiero geosite

Comune: Petralia Sottana (PA)

Provincia: Palermo Regione: Sicilia

Organizzatore: Parco delle Madonie Geopark Unesco

Info Email: info@parcodellemadonie.it Info Line: 0921\923327 PalermoParco delle Madonie Geopark Unesco