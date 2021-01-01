ROCPOP LIFE Restoration of Cystoseira Population

Il video che illustra le fasi del progetto europeo di restaurazione marina tramite macroalghe del genere Cystoseira.

(Sede del Parco Cinque Terre, 23 Dic 21) VIDEO

Le foreste marine, al pari di quelle terrestri, sono tra gli habitat più produttivi del Mediterraneo che concorrono alla ricchezza di biodiversità e supportano importanti catene trofiche. La loro riduzione o scomparsa, dovuta ad impatti antropici e cambiamenti climatici, comporta una perdita critica dei servizi ecosistemici associati. Roc Pop Life (Restoration Of Cystoseira POPulation) è il progetto europeo di restaurazione marina tramite macroalghe del genere Cystoseira. Una collaborazione nata nel 2017, giunta alle fasi conclusive (Dicembre 2021) che coinvolge diversi soggetti: l'Università di Trieste, capofila del progetto e l'Università di Genova, quattro aree marine protette: Cinque Terre, Portofino, Miramare e Strunjan e mira al ripristino di foreste marine, di Cystoseira, efficaci nel combattere l'inquinamento.

Grazie al contributo di siti donatori quali l'Area Marina Protetta di Strugnano e quella di Portofino, esemplari di Cystoseira sono stati reintrodotti con successo nelle acque dell'Area Marina di Miramare e delle Cinque Terre.

Nel video realizzato da Matteo Poddie per Full Swing sono illustrate le diverse fasi degli interventi realizzati nell'Area Marina Protetta delle Cinque Terre.

Engl - Marine forests, like terrestrial forests, are among the most productive habitats in the Mediterranean, contributing to the richness of biodiversity and supporting important trophic chains. Their reduction or disappearance, due to anthropogenic impacts and climate change, means a critical loss of the associated ecosystem services. Roc Pop Life (Restoration Of Cystoseira POPulation) is the European marine restoration project using macroalgae of the Cystoseira species. A collaboration born in 2017, now entering its final stages (December 2021) that involves several partners: the University of Trieste, project leader, and the University of Genoa, Algowatt and four marine protected areas: Cinque Terre, Portofino, Miramare and Strunjan and aims at restoring marine forests, of Cystoseira, effective in fighting pollution. Thanks to the contribution of donor sites such as the Strunjan and Portofino Marine Protected Areas, specimens of Cystoseira have been successfully reintroduced into the waters of the Miramare and Cinque Terre Marine Protected Areas. The video made by Matteo Poddie for Full Swing illustrates the different phases of the interventions carried out in the Marine Protected Area of the Cinque Terre.